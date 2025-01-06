Today is Nollaig na mBan - Women's Little Christmas

People around the country are celebrating Nollaigh na mBan today.

Also known as Women's Little Christmas, the day marks the conclusion of the twelve days of Christmas.

Traditionally, it was a day off from all housework for women after their hard work over the Christmas season.

In some parts, it's also common for children to buy their mothers and grandmothers presents on this day

The tradition is particularly strong in Co. Cork , and in the South West region.

To mark the day, an organisation promoting women in politics is gathering outside Government Buildings.

There have never been more than four women at the 15-seat Cabinet table at the same time.

Women for Election is calling on the next government to appoint more female ministers.

Communications Co-Ordinator Katie Deegan says Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil need to show a commitment to change those statistics.

"We were one of the leaders in Europe with the first ever Minister appointed - Countess Markievicz in 1919 - but it did take us another 60 years to appoint Maura Geoghegan Quinn in 1979.

"We have 25% women in our Dáil at the moment, we lag in world rankings at 95th in the world for gender balance in national parliament," she said.

On January 6th, it's also considered unlucky to take down the Christmas tree and decorations, as it's before end of the twelfth day of Christmas.

