Play Button
Play Button
Life

Top 10 beaches in the world named by TripAdvisor

Top 10 beaches in the world named by TripAdvisor
Credit: Maria Isabella Bernotti Pexels
Darren Rice
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Need some holiday inspo?

Set your sights on sandy shores with TripAdvisor's list of the top ten beaches in the world

Surprisingly, most of the covetable coastlines are not located in Ireland, or even in Europe. The number one beach is in fact, in Brazil. Baio de Sancho has claimed the top spot, a beach that's actually on the edge of the island Fernando de Noronha, about 200km off the coast of Brazil. In second place is Eagle Beach, on the Caribbean island of Aruba, and in third place is Cable Beach, in Broome, Australia.

Number four on the list is not too far from us, however, Reynisfjara beach in Vik, Iceland. In 6th place is a Portuguese beach, Praia de Falesia in the Algarve, and in eighth place is an Italian beauty, the Spiaggia dei Conigli in Sicily. The top ten beaches are listed below:

  1. Baio de Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
  2. Eagle Beach, Aruba
  3. Cable Beach, Broome, Australia
  4. Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland
  5. Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
  6. Praia de Falesia, Algarve, Portugal
  7. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India
  8. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
  9. Varadero Beach, Cuba
  10. Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii
Advertisement

TripAdvisor also compiled a list o the top ten beaches in Europe alone:

  1. Reynisfjara, Vik, Iceland
  2. Praia de Falesia, Algarve, Portugal
  3. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
  4. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Spain
  5. Playa de Muro Beach, Majorca, Spain
  6. Falassarna Beach, Crete, Greece
  7. Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
  8. Balos Lagoon, Crete, Greece
  9. Sotavento Beach, Fuerteventura, Spain
  10. Plague du Sliion, Brittany, France

Notably, not all beaches on the list are home to hot weather. Iceland's Reynisfjara beach (above) reaches only 13 or 14 degrees in summer but has spectacular black sands, and some of the most dangerous waves in the world, with some reaching ten metres in height.

Want to holiday for less? Read how to travel for almost nothing here

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Penneys roll out free sewing classes and they're coming to the South East

 By Joleen Murphy
Life 2

Woman finds fish STILL ALIVE two days after placing it in her freezer

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Mother accused of murdering two children sent for trial at Central Criminal Court

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement