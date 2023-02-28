Top 10 beaches in the world named by TripAdvisor

Need some holiday inspo?

Set your sights on sandy shores with TripAdvisor's list of the top ten beaches in the world

Surprisingly, most of the covetable coastlines are not located in Ireland, or even in Europe. The number one beach is in fact, in Brazil. Baio de Sancho has claimed the top spot, a beach that's actually on the edge of the island Fernando de Noronha, about 200km off the coast of Brazil. In second place is Eagle Beach, on the Caribbean island of Aruba, and in third place is Cable Beach, in Broome, Australia.

Number four on the list is not too far from us, however, Reynisfjara beach in Vik, Iceland. In 6th place is a Portuguese beach, Praia de Falesia in the Algarve, and in eighth place is an Italian beauty, the Spiaggia dei Conigli in Sicily. The top ten beaches are listed below:

Baio de Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Eagle Beach, Aruba Cable Beach, Broome, Australia Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean Praia de Falesia, Algarve, Portugal Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy Varadero Beach, Cuba Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii

TripAdvisor also compiled a list o the top ten beaches in Europe alone:

Reynisfjara, Vik, Iceland Praia de Falesia, Algarve, Portugal Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Spain Playa de Muro Beach, Majorca, Spain Falassarna Beach, Crete, Greece Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus Balos Lagoon, Crete, Greece Sotavento Beach, Fuerteventura, Spain Plague du Sliion, Brittany, France

Notably, not all beaches on the list are home to hot weather. Iceland's Reynisfjara beach (above) reaches only 13 or 14 degrees in summer but has spectacular black sands, and some of the most dangerous waves in the world, with some reaching ten metres in height.

