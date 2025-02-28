Top Irish baby names of 2024 revealed

The top Irish baby names of 2024 have been revealed.

According to new data from the Central Statistics Office, Jack and Sophie were Ireland's most popular baby names last year.

Noah and Eabha followed closely behind, while Irish names rose in popularity.

For the eighth year running, Jack is the most popular baby boy name, while Sophie replaces Grace in the top spot.

Other popular names include Emily, Fiadh, Rían and Cillian while the number of babies called Mary has dropped significantly – pushing the name out of the top 100 for only the third time since 1974.

In Waterford City and Carlow, Noah was the most popular boys' name and in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow it was Jack.

The girls' names were a bit of a mixed bag. Eabha was most popular in Kilkenny, Sophie in Wexford, and Bonnie in Waterford City.

Last year, the most common surname across the country was Murphy.

Top 5 Babies' Names:

Boys

Jack Noah Rían Cillian James

Girls

Sophie Éabha Grace Emily Fiadh

New entires to top 100:

Boys: Rowan, Caleb, Iarlaith.

Girls: Hallie, Rhea, Caragh, Aurora.

