Travel Experts reveal the destinations NOT to visit in 2023

It's prime time for booking a summer holiday, but where is the best place to go?

Travel experts have now revealed the tourist spots that are best not to visit this year.

Travel publication Fodor is advising holiday-makers to resist visiting Paris, Barcelona, Dubrovnik and Venice, as "overtourism" has now made these cities less accessible and more consumer-driven than cultural.

Fodor reports that these cities have "become celebrity cities, mobbed by travellers treading familiar paths to check off bucket lists and garner social media clout". Venice, in particular, received as many as 80,000 visitors post-pandemic and the tourist footfall has had a negative impact on the city's unique infrastructure and resources.

Other locations included on Fodor's no-go list were Amsterdam, Thailand, Maui (Hawaii), Cornwall (UK), and the American West including California and Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Fodor reports that Lake Tahoe in particular "has a people problem" and that migration and tourism have caused such bad pollution, the clear blue waters of the famous lake are now under threat.

The Global Destination Sustainability Movement aims to counter the negative impact of tourism by making travel more sustainable. Their index of sustainable travel destinations for 2022 included Copenhagen, Belfast, Glasgow, Lyon, Bordeaux, as well as Cork and Kerry.

Metro UK also recently named Jordan, Guyana, Albania and Melides (Portugal) as trending travel destinations for 2023.