Treat your other half to a Valentine's gift from one of these 10 South East businesses

This Valentine's day why not gift your other half and the local economy too?

Below are some of the best Valentine's gifts and experiences currently on offer from businesses across the South East.

1. Phat Poly Jewellery

Statement jewellery ? and from the South East? It's a win-win with Phat Poly. All of their funky earrings are handcrafted by Kayleigh in Tramore, Co. Waterford.

2.Mezze Middle Eastern feast

They say the key to a man's heart is through his stomach. Why not treat both of you to a Persian Valentine's feast from Mezze, Tramore, Co. Waterford. Try their 3-course menu including delicious dips and nibbles as well as Persian love cakes for dessert. They also offer specially made hampers and cooking kits.

3. Sásta Skin Health

Anyone would appreciate the gift of good skin. Sásta Skin Health, Carlow aims to revitalise your skin with natural products that utilise the skin's own microbiome. Try their Sásta Microbiome Booster Serum or see their website for more info.

4. Torc Candles and Diffusers

A luxury candle or diffuser will always be appreciated. Torc, based in Borris, Co. Carlow have been creating artisan candles for over 50 years, and offer a range of affordable gift boxes for your Valentine's treat.

5. BallyKeefe Distillery

Give the gift of an artisan experience, with a tour of Ballykeefe Distillery. Learn about their masterful brewing and distilling processes, and sample some of their best wares. More info here

6. Standup Paddle Boarding

They say couples grow closer when they try new and exciting experiences. Why not try a stand-up paddle-boarding session for you and your partner? Worst case scenario you'll laugh a lot watching each other fall over. No experience is necessary and it is even safe for non-swimmers. Chat with Lee at Dunmore East Stand Up Paddleboarding for more info.

7.Cobblers Lane Clothing

If your budget can stretch a bit further, a unique piece from Cobblers Lane would see her through from this Valentine's day to many more. Beat's own Jayde Maher models their Northern Lights collection(below), with exquisite satin dresses and corsets. See their full collection here

8.Elegance Beauty

Who wouldn't appreciate an hour of pampering? Treat your other half to a beauty treatment, massage or skin care package from local beauty salons such as Elegance Beauty, Nenagh. Even the most low-maintenance person would adore a full-body massage!

9. Chocolate Garden

Valentine's Day and chocolate practically go hand in hand, don't they? The Chocolate Garden of Ireland is an award-winning family-run chocolate business on the Carlow-Wicklow border, that offers premium chocolate selections. Try their "I Love You" Hamper or their "Chocolate Obsessed" Hamper to score brownie points this Valentine's Day.

10. Gift a Gig

Give yourselves something to look forward to by booking a date night at a gig or comedy show. Try live music at Wexford Opera House, or comedy at the Theatre Royal, Waterford. Nathan Carter, for example, is coming to the Opera House this December, while Lisa Hannigan and comedian Jason Byrne come to the Theatre Royal. Neil Delamere, Damien Dempsey, and Gearoid Farrelly all have dates in the Set Theatre, Kilkenny as well.