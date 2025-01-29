Victims of catfishing can now avail of free support in Ireland

National mental health charity Turn2Me is launching a free online support group for people who have been victims of catfishing.

Catfishing, a deceptive practice where people create fake personas online to manipulate or exploit others, can have severe mental health consequences.

Victims often experience betrayal, emotional distress, shame, and damaged self-esteem.

Turn2Me’s new support group will help participants navigate their experiences, offering guidance from counsellors and the opportunity to connect with others who have been through similar situations.

The mental health charity says it aims to provide victims with the tools and emotional support they need to heal and rebuild confidence. The group will be:

“Being catfished is an incredibly painful experience that can leave lasting emotional scars,” said Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me.

“Many victims suffer in silence, feeling embarrassed or isolated. This support group will provide a space where people can heal, connect with others who truly understand, and learn healthy coping mechanisms. No one should have to go through this alone.”

The Catfishing Support Group is open to anyone who has been deceived by a fake online persona, regardless of the circumstances. Whether the experience involved romantic relationships, friendships, or financial scams, the group is designed to provide understanding and support.

How to Register

The first session will take place on Wednesday, 5th February at 7pm, providing a safe, confidential, and supportive space for those who have been deceived by false online identities.

Those interested in joining can sign up for free at www.Turn2Me.ie.

The support group will run online, making it accessible to people across Ireland.

Turn2Me encourages anyone affected by catfishing to attend and take the first step toward emotional recovery.

The charity also offers up to six free counselling sessions to adults living in Ireland.

