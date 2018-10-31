One bride was in utter shock after her groom’s surprise stole the show on their wedding day.

Róisín Timoney from Ballina, Co Mayo recently tied the knot to husband Patrick Lacken in at The Diamond Coast Hotel, Co Sligo.

However, nothing could’ve prepared Roisin for her husband’s sweet declaration of love turning into a stunning, musical performance.

Credit:The Diamond Coast Hotel

Patrick said during his emotional wedding speech that;

“If I only had one day left on this earth, I’d still be the happiest fella in the world because I’d be with you for one day more.”

Well, it looks like that wasn’t enough for Patrick who went the full nine yards who began to sing ‘One Day More’ from hit musical Les Misérables.

He wasn’t alone though and was joined by members of Rejoice Gospel Choir and vocal coach Lavinia Slater.

This clip will definitely help you to get over that midweek slump.

