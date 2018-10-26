VIDEO: This is every Irish mammy on Halloween

26 October 2018

With Halloween just around the corner, many Irish households across the country are getting ready for the frightful festivities.

From over-the-top pumpkin designs to copious amount of fake blood, Halloween is well and truly coming.

However, some Irish mammies are being sent over the edge when it comes to this spooky season.

Credit: Dirt Birds

Sure bless them, Halloween can be a stressful time for mothers.

You’d go stir crazy too trying to replicate those fancy pumpkins posted all over Instagram.

Pure notions if you ask us.

Don’t even get us started on the work that goes into making those costumes.

In truth, we do love Halloween… but when it’s all over.

