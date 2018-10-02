The Solas Cancer Support Centre Run For Life returns for a special tenth anniversary event on Sunday October 14th.

We know that Sunday 14th October may not suit everyone so this year, there is a new option whereby if you are unable to join us on the day or are living abroad and would still like to be part of the Run & Walk for Life, you can!

For the first time this year, participants will have an opportunity to take part in our Virtual Run or Walk, whenever and wherever suits.

Supporters can register online, pay a registration fee of €30 and receive the unique orange T Shirt and commemorative medal by post. The rest is up to you!

That might be 10 laps of the People’s Park, 5 laps of the Waterford Nature Park or even a 10K stretch of Bondi Beach! And don’t forget we would love to see all your virtual run photos. For details on virtual run registration, visit www.solascentre.ie

Please Note: Closing Date is Sunday 7th October.

This is a virtual registration option only and does not include official registration for the event on the 14th October.

