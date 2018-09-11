Every bride wants her wedding to stand out from the rest and it looks like this Galway newlywed did just that.

Nicola Kelly from Kilkerrin in Co. Galway travelled to her wedding in style via a Massey Ferguson tractor, while her neighbours kept her lit along the way.

Credit: Nicola Kelly

Before saying ‘I do’, Nicola’s neighbours came out to wave her off into married life.

Many even hung out signs of well wishes and lit fires along the road, a tradition very common in Galway to signify the bride leaving the town to go live with her new husband.

After a quick change out of her pink wellies and into some stylish heels, Nicola was all ready to walk down the aisle to her new husband, Aidan Lee.

Safe to say, very few entrances can beat Nicola’s one on her big day.

