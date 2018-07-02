WATCH: Deaf actor's emotional performance as lead role in Hunchback of Notre Dame The Musical

5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, Washington is currently staging an exciting new production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame starring a deaf actor as Quasimodo.

Joshua Castille delivers his song lyrics through American Sign Language (ASL), while actor E.J. Cardona, playing one of the cathedral gargoyles who come to life, sings the words.

For those of you not familiar with the novel, by Victor Hugo, it was originally written that Quasimodo was deaf.

The storyline was then changed by Disney to adapt to their 1996 film.

In addition to visual cues, McGinty works closely with his singing voice, to get the tempo just right.

The run of the show also featured open-captioned performance and one audio-described performance.

