WATCH: The Carlow Rose’s three-year-old daughter adorably copy her Mam singing ‘Crazy World’

29 August 2018

Watch out Rose of Tralee, we’ve another superstar Rose in the making.

This year’s Carlow Rose, Shauna Ray Lacey touched many viewers during her TV selection interview with Daithí O Sé this year.

The 24-year-old opened up about becoming pregnant with her daughter Emmy, at 21 and her parents’ struggle with their heroin addiction.

As Shauna went on to sing Aslan’s ‘Crazy World’, a song she dedicated to her late father, her three-year-old can be seen in the audience watching her Mammy in awe.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey sings a song her late father used to sing to her, Crazy World.#RoseofTralee live now#CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/zpP4cyek2O — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018

As Shauna and her family enjoy some catch-up time post, The Rose of Tralee International Festival, Emmy has made it clear that when she grows up she wants to be just like her.

Grabbing a mic of her own, Emmy has begun to sing the Aslan classic, just as her Mam did.

The song holds a special place in Shauna’s heart as her father used to sing it to her when she was little.

“My dad sang it to me when I was a little girl and I suppose because [although] he’s not here today, he did give me my musical abilities so I’m going to be singing that for ye tonight. It’s very special to me.”

*Grabs tissues*

Share it:













Don't Miss