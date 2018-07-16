Friends – they come in all shapes and sizes and this pair are definitely like one you’ve never seen before.

Bucket the baby cow magically transformed into a puppy when he met Colton the dog and now the two are best friends.

The pets’ owner explains how Bucket and Colton became best friends instantly.

“They were very, very inseparable the first few days. He (bucket the cow) was just very much like a puppy dog.”

This is definitely one video that’ll rescue you from any ruff day and improve your mooood.

