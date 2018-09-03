WATCH: This hiker wakes up above the clouds on top of Irish mountain

One hiker really does have his head in the clouds after camping atop of an Irish mountain in this stunning video.

James Forrest is an adventure travel writer and is currently on a mission to conquer all of Ireland’s 273 peaks in the fastest known time.

After spending the night atop of Knockowen mountain in the Beara Peninsula, James woke up to a breathtaking view.

I woke up above the clouds on Saturday. Wow. Just wow. 😍 pic.twitter.com/dsYrBSb6k6 — James Forrest (@jamesmforrest) September 2, 2018

James has captured some stunning views from his travels, showcasing the beauty of our country.

Wild camping in the Galtee mountains in Ireland this weekend 👌 #GetOutside #TimeToPlay pic.twitter.com/BkUaAljHPM — James Forrest (@jamesmforrest) August 26, 2018

Good evening world from my wild camping spot in SW Ireland 😍👌🇮🇪🏔️ #GetOutside #TimeToPlay pic.twitter.com/LunjbKyD0h — James Forrest (@jamesmforrest) August 29, 2018

Safe to say, these pics are giving us serious wanderlust vibes.

