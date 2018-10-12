WATCH: This is every Irish mammy during a weather warning

12 October 2018

Storm Callum has made landfall so that means a few things – coats, wellies and copious amounts of complaining.

Irish mammies are known for going into meltdown whenever there’s a drop of rain outside but this video captures it perfectly.

Video: Carl Mullan

We love our mammies, but by god do they overreact whenever the word ‘storm’ is mentioned during a news bulletin.

Bless their hearts though, from moving all the food into the bathtub upstairs to buying us ‘protective’ helmets, they really will do anything to keep us safe.

However, they are right about one thing; you’ll catch your death if you stay out in that weather too long – it’s baltic!

