It’s hard to stand out as a business nowadays but it looks like this Offaly car dealership has been using their imaginations in the best way possible.

The gang at Colton Motors Tullamore make hilarious promotional videos full of bargains, laughs and some brilliant attempts at acting.

From channelling their inner James Bond to mimicking a game show, these videos are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Although the production won’t be winning an Oscar anytime soon we still appreciate and love to see all the effort the lads put in.

Just look at those moves – Jackie Chan watch out!

Safe to say, we definitely want a blooper reel in the near future.

