WATCH: Woman leaps from horse to rescue stranded baby dolphin in Louth

06 July 2018

You’ll be holding back the tears when watching this Finnish woman rescue a baby dolphin on a beach in Louth after it got stranded.

Jenni Hänninen was out horse riding on Seapoint Beach with two friends when they spotted the poor animal washed up on the shore.

Wanting to help out Jenni got off her horse and carried the baby mammal off into the sea.

It didn’t take long before the video went viral with many singing the praises of the kind-hearted girl.

