A Waterford hairdresser is appearing on reality TV Show ‘Extreme Hair Wars’ on Channel 5 tonight.

Marina Hayes, who owns hair salon Confession Box, is taking part in the show, in which hairstylists from UK and Ireland compete to become Britain’s Best Fantasy Stylist.

Marina appeared in the shows first episode on Channel 5 last Thursday and is also set to feature heavily in tonight’s episode.

As reported by Waterford in Your Pocket, Marina said “I really enjoyed the show, even though it was totally out of my comfort zone.”

“We were given challenges on the spot! It was so exciting and totally terrifying; I can’t believe I was offered the opportunity”.

You can follow Marina’s journey on Channel 5 tonight at 8pm.

