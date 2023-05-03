Welsh woman makes €7k a month working as a full-time witch

Grab your broomstick and cauldron. It is now possible to make money as a full-time witch.

Such is the case for Welsh woman Jessica Caldwell. The 29-year-old was working as a beautician before she had a "spiritual awakening" and ditched her day job for witchcraft.

"My friends and family were worried when I started working full-time, but once I started to earn good money they supported me," Jessica told Wales Online. The Swansea lady explained that she has always been a witch, but only came into her power in recent years with the right tools.

"I just never had the tools to utilise my power until now. Intuition is a powerful tool," she says. Jessica offers white witch and tarot card services, and charges between €5-€70, depending on the reading. Working up to 10 hours a day, she has even conducted readings for celebrities, using her intuition to guide her in her work

"I had this woman approach me for a reading and I kept getting the name Steve," she says. "Eventually I had to say something-which she revealed was the name of her partner. I was spooked but amazed by my intuition."

With an Instagram following of almost 25,000 Jessica's services are in demand. Many of her clients want to know about love, about partners or prospective lovers."Sometimes I do have to tell them the brutal truth," Jessica told Wales Online. "I also give free advice on spell work and spirituality. I even show them how to attract people to you."

Now that she has a healthy client base and freedom to work flexibly, Jessica encourages other witches to follow in her footsteps."I do encourage other women to give it a try, I've been on such a journey of discovery" she told the Welsh news outlet. "I don't see myself ever going back to the salon. I wish more women and men would trust their intuition."

You can read more about Jessica's witchcraft on her Instagram.

