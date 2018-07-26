Wexford punter transforms €2 Into €15,000 after Lotto Bet

26 July 2018

A punter in County Wexford stumbled upon the perfect midweek pick-me-up when their small Lotto bet overcame massive odds and returned a jaw-dropping profit.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the €2 bet on four numbers in a BoyleSports shop in Wexford on Wednesday and was waiting on the numbers 3, 16, 21 and 29 to roll out in the main Lotto draw that evening.

The customer was able to return to the shop the next day to collect a staggering profit of €15,000 from their €2 stake.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We send huge congratulations to our Wexford customer who caught us out in spectacular fashion with just a €2 bet that has ended up costing us €15,000.

“We have to admire them for their big thinking and good luck to them splashing out with their winnings.”

