You can now buy your own private Irish island for €250k

Ever dreamed of owning your own little paradise island? It may be more feasible than you think.

Insihparran Island or "Page's Island" in Co. Clare is now for sale for a quarter of a million Euro.

Page's Island is an inland 20-acre island located on Lough Derg on the River Shannon. A tiny oasis of Irish wildlife, it is filled with a variety of mature trees, including oak, hazel, hawthorn and holly. At the heart of the island, there is an open green space, comprising about 7 acres of "high-quality land."

At the northern end of the island, you'll find a fisherman's hut that has been extended into a small wooden cabin.

The cabin does need to be refurbished but includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, as well as a water supply and septic tank. The island is uniquely private, in that it is only accessible by a submerged causeway.

As the water level can rise and fall on the lake, you can drive to the island only in a 4x4 vehicle, or a vehicle that can withstand driving through shallow water. It is also possible to access the island by boat.

The island is located less than three miles from Mountshannon village, which includes amenities such as a school, creche, shops, bars and restaurants. Interested in your own lake island retreat? Read more about the property and its features here.

