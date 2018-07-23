You can now get mayonnaise flavoured ice cream and we honestly don’t know how to feel about it

23 July 2018

You scream, I scream, we all scream for mayonnaise ice-cream?

Irish people love their ice-cream but this new flavour is really pushing it.

Ice – based in Scotland – are offering customers a mayonnaise flavoured ice cream and we don’t know whether it sounds revolting or somewhat appealing.

This Scottish parlour isn’t alone as strangely flavoured ice cream seems to be on the rise with shops in Galway and Mayo offering some bizarre frozen treats.

Gelati, based in Enniscrone and Ballina, made Heinz ketchup ice cream for Ed Sheeran when he was touring Ireland earlier this year as a tribute to the singer’s tattoo.

So, any takers?

