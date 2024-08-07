You can now stay in Polly Pocket's house!

To celebrate the iconic doll's 35th birthday, Airbnb has launched a life-sized version of Polly's 90's Slumber Party Fun compact.

Located in Massachusetts in the US, Polly's house stands at 42 feet tall.

Guests can request to book one of three one-night stays between September 12th and 14th. The house fits four guests each night, at a cost of $89 per person.

You will be able to get ready at Polly's vanity, filled with nostalgic accessories.

Her wardrobe will also be filled with life-sized outfits for you to try on.

There's a retro fridge where you can dive into some popcorn while watching a movie, and you can also make BFF friendship bracelets.

If you fancy being a doll for a day, you can request to book a one-night stay at Polly Pocket's compact from August 21st.

