Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

You can now stay in Polly Pocket's house

You can now stay in Polly Pocket's house
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

You can now stay in Polly Pocket's house!

To celebrate the iconic doll's 35th birthday, Airbnb has launched a life-sized version of Polly's 90's Slumber Party Fun compact.

Located in Massachusetts in the US, Polly's house stands at 42 feet tall.

Advertisement

Polly Pocket's House. Credit Kelsey McClellan Airbnb

Guests can request to book one of three one-night stays between September 12th and 14th. The house fits four guests each night, at a cost of $89 per person.

You will be able to get ready at Polly's vanity, filled with nostalgic accessories.

Advertisement

Credit: Kelsey McClellan Airbnb

Her wardrobe will also be filled with life-sized outfits for you to try on.

There's a retro fridge where you can dive into some popcorn while watching a movie, and you can also make BFF friendship bracelets.

If you fancy being a doll for a day, you can request to book a one-night stay at Polly Pocket's compact from August 21st.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

All Together Now announce ticket loyalty scheme for 2025

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Young girl (5) injured in Dublin stabbing allowed home for first visit since November attack

 By Joleen Murphy
Life 3

Puppy abandoned on Mount Leinster celebrates one year with owner

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Life
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement