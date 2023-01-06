You can now stay on the Spice World movie double decker bus

Get ready for some serious Girl Power.

The famous double-decker bus from the movie Spice World is now available to rent as an Airbnb.

The union jack bus featured heavily in the 1997 movie, with Posh Spice Victoria Beckham screaming "hold on to your knickers girls" as she floored the bus to the Royal Albert Hall for their big show.

Now, avid Spice Girls fan Suzanne Godley has revamped the bus to become a cosy and modern accommodation option.

The furry walls and dancing poles are gone and the interior now boasts plush pink sofas, with Girl Power wall art and pink union jack seating. Upstairs is a dressing area and adjoining bedroom, with zebra print carpet that is very Mel B-esque.

Airbnb host Suzanne told Metro UK how her childhood obsession became a modern business venture. "I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times," she told the news outlet."Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can't wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through the experience."

Rules onboard the bus include no smoking, no pets, a 90s dress code and a rendition of Goodbye on checking out!

The Spice bus is currently parked at the Isle of Wight. It sleeps a maximum of three persons and is quoted at £388 (€440) per night.