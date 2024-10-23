Play Button
You can now visit the house from Beetlejuice

Image: Airbnb
Rachael Dunphy
Fancy visiting the iconic Deetz Residence from Beetlejuice?

Airbnb has teamed up with Warner Bros to recreate the house featured in the films.

Guests can see first-hand the house where Delia, Lydia and her daughter Astrid live.

Lucky guests will get to spend three hours at the house, with booking requests open starting today.

The catch? The Deetz Residence is in New Jersey.

Fans who are up for the trip can visit airbnb.com/beetlejuice.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

