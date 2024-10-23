You can now visit the house from Beetlejuice

Fancy visiting the iconic Deetz Residence from Beetlejuice?

Airbnb has teamed up with Warner Bros to recreate the house featured in the films.

Guests can see first-hand the house where Delia, Lydia and her daughter Astrid live.

The real life Beetlejuice house is now on @airbnb. You’re going to die when you see what Delia Deetz has done with the place 🪦 Experience details here: https://t.co/OAMcQvVgSw Own #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice now. pic.twitter.com/019Zd6aFIL — Beetlejuice (@Beetlejuice) October 23, 2024

Lucky guests will get to spend three hours at the house, with booking requests open starting today.

The catch? The Deetz Residence is in New Jersey.

Fans who are up for the trip can visit airbnb.com/beetlejuice.

