With just days to go until All Together Now takes place on the beautiful grounds of Curraghmore Estate, Waterford, we thought it was time we whittled their stellar line-up down to our favourite acts.

It’s got us pretty damn excited…

1.Chaka Kahn / Friday 22:30 / ATN Stage

Ain’t nobody gonna miss this. A bona fide legend, Chaka Kahn’s five-decade-long career will see her perform golden oldies and few new tracks for good measure.

2. Malojian / Saturday 19:20 / Hotpress Acoustic

A longtime favourite of Beat’s Rob O’Connor, Stevie Scullion’s prolific output has seen him dabble in Americana, indie rock, and folk. Unmissable.

3. Roisín Murphy / Saturday 19:45 / ATN Stage

One of Ireland’s most exciting dance acts, Roisín Murphy is sure to be in flying form given the strength of her latest single.

4. Mura Masa / Saturday 21:15 / ATN Stage

Recently given the stamp of approval by Nile Rodgers, the UK bedroom producer has already worked with a stellar list of vocalists from A$AP Rocky to Charli XCX.

5. Villagers / Sunday 19:00 / ATN Stage

Arguably the finest songwriter in the country, Villagers’ Conor O’Brien is set to preview tracks from his forthcoming LP, The Art of Pretending to Swim, at the Curraghmore festival.

6. Kelela / Friday 21:15 / Something Kind of Wonderful

Hotly tipped as the next big female R&B voice, the Warp Records signee has been creating huge waves in the US recently. Move over, Queen Bey.

7. Thundercat / Sunday 19:30 / Something Kind of Wonderful

Kendrick Lamar? Check. George Clinton? Check. SZA? Yup. Just some of the artists that the Los Angeles native has worked with – and that’s before we get to his unique blend of funk and soul.

8. The New Power Generation / Sunday 17:00 / ATN Stage

Prince’s backing band for 24 years. Enough said.

9. Reggie Watts / Saturday 12:30pm / Belonging Bandstand

Reggie Watts improvised, looped music is seamlessly blended with his comedic ‘disinformationist’ observations.

10. First Aid Kit / Sunday 20:45 / ATN Stage

It’s the girls from the Renault ad! Ahh, but there’s more to the Swedish folk duo than a French SUV. It’s guaranteed to be all very lovely – the perfect sign-off to your weekend at All Together Now.

