Alanis Morissette spotted having family day out in Dublin

Singer Alanis Morissette enjoyed a family day out in Dublin today after rocking the crowd in the Iveagh Gardens last night.

The Grammy award winner was joined by her husband Souleye (Mario Treadway) and two-year-old daughter Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway.

The singer’s Irish tour marks her first time performing here since 2008 when she played Marlay Park.

Fingers crossed she won’t leave it that long before returning to play on Irish shores.

She also wowed the crowd at Live at the Marquee in Cork on Wednesday.

