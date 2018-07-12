With just three weeks left until All Together Now takes place on the beautiful grounds of Curraghmore Estate, the festival has yet more to reveal ahead of the August Bank holiday weekend.

The Curraghmore Estate festival has produced its very own unique wellness area, which has aptly been named Lawns of Tranquillity.

Creating a calming environment in a festival area is no easy feat, yet with careful planning and direction from the area’s co-ordinator Debs Armstrong and Yoga expert Kary Stewart, are said to have achieved something that their audience will really enjoy and take great benefit from.

Set beside the lake, main lawn and partially into the woods, the area offers some privacy and quiet for those who wish to partake in the number of treatments we have available.

The uniquely pod shaped treatment area will facilitate a number of relaxation activities including sauna, hot tubs, yoga, massage, along with other types of healing including sound, taste, sight, touch and sixth sense.

At the entrance to the treatment area, a trained receptionist will check in guests and advise them of treatments that are available and suitable for them.

This specific area called Breathe is themed around the sense of smell – with aromatherapy oils scenting the air as an introductory phase of the guest’s experience.

From there, guests will either go to a treatment session in the heart of the space – or an individual treatment in one of the five rooms.

Speaking to Beat, festival organisers said: “We aim to bring wellness to our festival in the most fitting way and meet the standards we know our audience will expect.

The treatments will be carried out by professionals in a stunning set up to give the best festival wellness experience possible.”

