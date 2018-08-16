Aretha Franklin has died aged 76

16 August 2018

Aretha Franklin has died at her home in Detroit, according to her publicist.

It has been reported that the cause of death was advanced pancreatic cancer.

Celebrities and musicians have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the queen of soul:

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2018

Hard not cry as a million prayers go up for this beautiful soul.#Aretha #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/GhEYy3H1il — Roy Orbison Jr (@Royorbisonjr) August 16, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss