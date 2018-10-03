Bop Bop Baby: Westlife are back

Bop Bop Baby: Westlife are back03 October 2018
Westlife have confirmed that they are back together.
After weeks of speculation, the lads announced the news that fans around the world had been waiting for.
In a video posted to their website and social media this evening, Kian, Nicky, Mark and Shane appeared together to confirm their plans.
— Westlife (@westlifemusic) October 3, 2018
Ready to enjoy a few more Seasons in the Sun, Westlife are set to release a new album and go on tour for the first time since 2012.
According to reports, Westlife are ready to go Coast to Coast with a huge arena tour next year.
Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement.
I CANNOT COPE!!!! I’VE MISSED THEM SO MUCH!!!! 😭 #Westlife #WestlifeReunion pic.twitter.com/OZdaGx2ato
— Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) October 3, 2018
I feel so happy, like I feel like a gap that appeared 6 years ago when #westlife ended has suddenly filled up and it feels so good. I love you @NickyByrne @KianEganWL @ShaneFilan @MarkusFeehily #WestlifeReunion
— Vicki 🧚♀️🦄🌸💖 (@xvlfx) October 3, 2018
October 3rd 2018 #Westlife #WestlifeReunion pic.twitter.com/CugEWwrsJB
— Lisa Marie McKinney (@Lisawestlife10) October 3, 2018
The day has came n has made my year lol Westlife reunion …. I can’t wait!! … roll on tour n new music!!! Now Can I remortgage my house for all tours date that we hoping for that we wanna do… 😍😍😍 @ShaneFilan @NickyByrne @KianEganWL @MarkusFeehily
— Louise Reid (@Louise2191) October 3, 2018
Digital Desk