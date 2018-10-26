Thousands of Westlife and Fleetwood Mac fans were left disappointed this week after tickets to their Irish shows were quickly snapped up.

However, tickets can be found on reselling websites for as much as €570 per ticket.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock (pictured above) is frustrated at how long the process is taking.

“What we were looking for was Cabinet approval,” said Mr Rock. “We got that in July.

“It took some 18 months to get to that point. Now what we need though, is Cabinet urgency.

“We need the Chief Whip of the Government and the minister who is responsible for this to push this forward, to make it a priority and get it enacted as soon as possible.”

The proposed new laws – the ‘Prohibition of Above-Cost Ticket Touting Bill’ – were approved last July by the Government and will ban the above face value resale of tickets for events with a capacity of at least 1,000 people.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss