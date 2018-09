Calvin Harris & Sam Smith have dropped the video for their latest single Promises.

The video was directed by longtime collaborator, Emil Nava, and takes place in a gritty downtown warehouse-turned-dancing-paradise, featuring the best Voguers in the world from NYC as well as model Winnie Harlow.



The single is currently No.1 in the UK Midweek Charts. If it hits the top spot this weekend, it will be Calvin’s tenth UK Number 1 and Sam’s seventh chart-topper.

