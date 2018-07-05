It’s all kicking off this Friday!

Carlow’s BARE Music & Arts Festival has revealed the full times for their July 6-7th weekend at Borris House, Carlow.

Having won Best One-Day festival at the Irish Festival awards and selling out for three years in a row, this year’s festival is tipped to be their biggest to date.

Limited tickets are still available for BARE, with daily passes priced at €50 and weekend camping tickets starting at €100.

Festival organisers have done a stellar job in planning the line-up, ensuring that no major clashes occur.

Friday headliners include Gok Wan, Kila and The Lost Brothers, while Saturday sees likes of Obie Trice w/ Swifty & Kuniva from D12, and a rare Irish festival appearance from God Is An Astronaut.

