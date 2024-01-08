Play Button
Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees announced

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees announced
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
The shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2023 at the upcoming Choice Music Prize has been announced.

The nominees were announced this morning on RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford Show.

The Choice Music Prize ceremony takes place on March 7 in Vicar Street in Dublin,

This year's 10 nominees for the highly coveted prize include:

Grian Chatten, Chaos for the Fly

CMAT, Crazymad, For Me

John Francis Flynn, Look Over the Wall, See the Sky

Kojaque, Phantom of the Afters

Lankum, False Lankum

Rachael Lavelle, Big Dreams

Soda Blonde, Dream Big

The Murder Capital, Gigi's Recovery

The Scratch, Mind Yourself

Ezra Williams, Supernumeraries

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM, with a TV special set to air on RTÉ2 later that month.

This Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year shortlist will be announced on January 12 while the Irish Artist of the Year shortlist will be to be announced tomorrow, January 9.

Other awards include the Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year with shortlist to be announced on January 10, and Classic Irish Album.

The winning act will receive a top prize of €10,000 fund provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

