Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees announced

The shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2023 at the upcoming Choice Music Prize has been announced.

The nominees were announced this morning on RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford Show.

The Choice Music Prize ceremony takes place on March 7 in Vicar Street in Dublin,

This year's 10 nominees for the highly coveted prize include:

Advertisement

Grian Chatten, Chaos for the Fly

CMAT, Crazymad, For Me

Huge congratulations to @cmatbaby who’s album ‘Crazymad, For Me’ has been nominated for the #RTEChoicePrize Irish Album Of The Year ☘️@AWAL pic.twitter.com/5n3jbPZago — RTÉ Choice Music (@choiceprize) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

John Francis Flynn, Look Over the Wall, See the Sky

Kojaque, Phantom of the Afters

Lankum, False Lankum

Advertisement

Huge congratulations to @LankumDublin who’s album ‘False Lankum’ has been nominated for the #RTEChoicePrize Irish Album Of The Year ☘️@RoughTradeRecs pic.twitter.com/ULFMMXCIfo — RTÉ Choice Music (@choiceprize) January 8, 2024

Rachael Lavelle, Big Dreams

Soda Blonde, Dream Big

The Murder Capital, Gigi's Recovery

The Scratch, Mind Yourself

Ezra Williams, Supernumeraries

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM, with a TV special set to air on RTÉ2 later that month.

This Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year shortlist will be announced on January 12 while the Irish Artist of the Year shortlist will be to be announced tomorrow, January 9.

Other awards include the Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year with shortlist to be announced on January 10, and Classic Irish Album.

The winning act will receive a top prize of €10,000 fund provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.