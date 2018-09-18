Dancing bridesmaid gets the crowd going at Athlone wedding

18 September 2018

Dancing at a wedding – it can be either hit or miss.

However at the wedding of John McDermott and Wanda Fitzpatrick in Athlone, one lively bridesmaid made sure that everyone was rolling along to the beat.

Amy O’Neill decided to show off her amazing dance moves when Proud Mary by Tina Turner came on and she didn’t disappoint.

Credit: Simon Casey Music

Offaly’s own Simon Casey and his band provided the music for the night and captured Amy channeling her inner Tina while out rocking the crowd.

After seeing her moves, we think it’s safe to say that Amy has put the music legend to shame with her killer moves.

Share it:













Don't Miss