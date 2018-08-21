Demi Lovato turned 26 yesterday and it’s her first birthday after she was hospitalized for a suspected overdose last month.

Demi has reportedly been spending the weeks since in a rehab facility, later posting a statement on Instagram, thanking fans for their support and asking for time “to heal and focus on [her] sobriety and road to recovery”.

Demi’s younger sister Madison De La Garza, who you may recognize as Juanita from Desperate Housewives, expressed her thanks for the support shown to Demi since her hospitalization in a touching Instagram post.

In the post, Madison said how she wishes that “that everyone could see the silly little things she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I’m trying to sleep.”

“Those little things make up my sister.”

Demi’s mom Dianna echoed Madison’s sentiment, sharing a screenshot of the same caption and adding that she felt “blessed beyond belief”.

Demi’s older sister Dallas shared a photo of herself and Demi as children, calling her “the strongest girl I know”.

