Did you know that this former X Factor winner once supported Beyonce on tour?

08 August 2018

When you think of support acts for Beyonce you think of big names in the music industry.

From Iggy Azalea to DJ Khaled and even Flo Rida, some of the industry’s biggest names have warmed up the crowd for Bey.

So you’d be forgiven for forgetting that former X Factor winner, Sam Bailey, once got the lucky chance to open for Beyonce back in 2014.

The season ten winner was the opening act for the Queen B herself when she brought her Mrs Carter world tour to Birmingham.

Sam tweeted that, although they never met, she’s still a massive fan of the music legend.

Even though I supported this amazing lady on the #mrscarter tour I never got to meet her so @MadameTussauds in LA is the closest I’m gonna get!! I still love you @Beyonce xx #stillwaitingformysignedtshirt #itsbeen4years pic.twitter.com/SEwDMvmD5C — Sam Bailey Official (@SamBaileyREAL) July 19, 2018

She even joked that getting a selfie with the Drunk in Love singer was the closest she’ll ever get to her.

No chance of a collab so then?

Share it:













Don't Miss