Drake’s single “In My Feelings” has had a cultural moment this year.

The song’s opening line “Kiki, do you love me?” is a catchy tune that sparked an inevitable flurry of memes and inspired its very own viral dance challenge.

It’s paid off.

According to Spotify, users streamed “In My Feelings” more than 393 million times between June 1st and August 20th, making it the most-streamed song of the summer.

Coming up second with 293 million streams is Maroon 5 with “Girls Like You,” feat. Cardi B. Cardi also holds the third spot with “I Like It.”

This content is brought to you by Tom Murphy Car Sales

Share it:













Don't Miss