Early bird tickets for next year’s Indiependence Music & Arts Festival are on sale this weekend.

The ticket will set you back €109 but if next year is anything like previous years, we’re in for a good time in Mitchelstown next summer.

No acts have yet been announced, however, celebrating its tenth year in the scenic surrounds of Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, we’ve no doubt that it is set to be a special one.

Over the years Indie has seen some amazing performances across its many stages including Public Enemy, Manic Street Preachers, Hozier, Walking on Cars, Basement Jaxx, Bastille, Kodaline, Picture This, De La Soul, Editors, The Coronas, The Dandy Warhols and 2018 headliners Primal Scream.

The festival has grown over the years from its initial 3,000 capacity at Deer Farm into a fully-fledged summer spectacular with up to 15,000 people expected in 2019.

The first acts will be announced before Christmas, with some show stoppers already in place and waiting to be revealed.

Indie’s Michael Maher said:

“This will be our tenth INDIE at Deer Farm so we’re planning on making it very special; we’re changing things up a bit and improving the site as we’ve done each year.

We’re looking forward to seeing everyone back in Mitchelstown in 2019.”

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, November 3 at 10am from tickets.ie and a special pop-up at Walsh’s bar in Mitchelstown.

– Digital Desk

