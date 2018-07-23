An bhfuil tú ag dul go dtí Electric Picnic? Bhuel, dea-scéal!

This year they’ve created a campsite exclusively for gaeilgeoirs!

This camping area will cater for over 200 people, in which Irish will be the spoken language between its residents.

Bliain na Gaeilge and Festival Republic are delighted to announce that they will be collaborating on some special feature events at Electric Picnic 2018 in Stradbally, Co. Laois, August 31 to September 2.

As part of this collaboration, there will also be a traditional and contemporary Irish music on the stage in The Hazel Wood from 7pm-12am on Saturday and Sunday.

‘Faoi luí na gcoillte beidh draíocht s ceol…’

Clár ardán Bhliain na Gaeilge ag @EPfestival go dtí seo 🧙‍♂️💫 More still to be announced! #Gaeilge2018 #ElectricPicnic pic.twitter.com/Fsw0Hj78wS — Bliain na Gaeilge (@gaeilge2018) July 22, 2018

As well as music and dance on the mainstage, attendees will enjoy storytelling, poetry and sean-nós singing.

There will be service provided through Irish at the café and bar, as well as bilingual signposting.

Speaking about the new area, Bhliain na Gaeilge co-ordinator, Síomha Ní Ruairc, said: “We are so grateful for this opportunity to promote the Irish language to a wider audience, and to strengthen the presence of the language, at Electric Picnic as part of Bliain na Gaeilge 2018.

“We are looking forward to our curated space in The Hazel Wood After Dark (An Chollchoill), but we are especially excited about founding ‘An Ghaeltacht’, the designated Irish language camping area.

“This will create a new space for people who want to socialise through Irish, to meet people and to enjoy the festival, even after the music and events have ended.”

Tickets for Electric Picnic have sold out, but those who already have tickets will be able to stay in ‘An Ghaeltacht’, this newly designated camping area for Irish speakers.

Due to a limited number of spaces, prior registration will be required at [url=www.electricpicnic.iewww.electricpicnic.ie[/url].

Share it:













Don't Miss