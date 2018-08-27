Electric Picnic stage times announced

27 August 2018

The set times for the main, Body & Soul, Other Voices and Rankin’s Wood stages have been released.

Electric Picnic is just around the corner with 50,000 people set to make the journey to Stradbally this weekend.

The line-up this year includes Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D, Picture This and the Prodigy.

According to the Irish Times, the line-up is as follows:

Friday

10.40pm-midnight – Kendrick Lamar

9-10pm – Walking on Cars

7.30-8.30pm – Chvrches

6-7pm – Ash

5-5.30pm – Brand New Friend

Saturday

12.15-1.30am – Massive Attack

10.30-11.30pm – NERD

8.45-9.45pm – Dua Lipa

7-8pm – Gavin James

5.15-6.15pm – Mavis Staples

3.30-4.30pm – Gomez

1.45-2.45pm– Hudson Taylor Sunday

10.30pm-midnight – The Prodigy

8.45-9.45pm – Picture This

7-8pm – George Ezra

5.30-6.30pm – Nile Rodgers & Chic

4.15-5pm – Garbage

2.30-3.30pm – Inner Circle

1-2pm – Dublin Gospel Choir BODY & SOUL Friday

2.45-3.45am – Bon Voyage

1.15-2.15am – Bitch Falcon

11.45-12.45pm – Super Extra Bonus Party

10.15-11.15pm – Bad Bones

8.45-9.45pm – The Brummies

7.15-8.15pm – Roe

6-6.45pm – Paddy Hanna

5-5.30pm – Hvmmingbyrd Saturday

2.30-3.30am – Youngr

midnight-1am – Ryan Vail

10.45-11.30pm – Gundelach

9.15-10pm – Halo Maud

8-8.45pm – The Modern Strangers

6.45-7.30pm – Laoise

5.30-6.15pm – Pillow Queens

4.15-5pm – Lilla Vargen

3-3.45pm – O Emperor

1.45-2.30pm – Slow Place Like Home

12.45-1.15pm – Tracy Bruen

12.15-12.45pm – The Blue Notes Sunday

2.55-3.45am – Daithí

1.15-2.15am – RSAG

midnight-12.45am – Hak Baker

10.45-11.30pm – Soulé

9.30-10.15pm – Ruby Empress

8.15-9pm – Fontaines DC

7-7.45pm – David Keenan

5.45-6.30pm – James Canty

4.30-5.15pm – Barq

3.15-4pm – Oscar Jerome

2-2.45pm – Sleep Thieves

1-1.30pm – Orchic Collective OTHER VOICES Friday

10.30-11.10pm – David Kitt

9.30-10pm – Special guest

8.20-9pm – Seamus Fogarty

7.10-7.50pm – David Keenan

6.10-6.40pm – Dowry

5.10-5.40pm – The Murder Capital

4-4.40pm – Booka Brass Saturday

11.50pm-12.40am – Kojaque

10.30-11.20pm – Jafaris

9.30-10pm – TBC

8.30-9pm – Special guest

7-7.40pm – whenyoung

5.50-6.30pm – Stella Donnelly

4.40-5.20pm – Soak

3.30-4.10pm – Halo Maud

2.30-3pm – Special guest

1.30-2pm – Inhaler Sunday

9.45-10.25pm – Kormac + ICO

8.20-9pm – Columbia Mills

7.20-7.50pm – TBC

6.20-6.50pm – Gwenno

5.10-5.50pm – Lost Brothers

4-4.40pm – Ye Vagabonds RANKIN’S WOOD Friday

8.30-9.45pm – 2FM Live: The Story of Hip Hop Part 3 Saturday

11pm-12.30am – Nina Kraviz

9.30-10.30pm – King Krule

8-9pm – Mount Kimbie

6.30-7.30pm – Tom Misch

5.15-6pm – Dermot Kennedy

4.00-4.45pm – Maggie Rogers

2.45 – 3.30pm – Mik Pyro

1.30-2pm – Laoise Sunday

10.30pm-midnight – DJ Koze

9-10pm – Death Grips

7.30-8.30pm – The Blaze

6-7pm – Denis Sulta

4.45-5.30pm – Stefflon Don

3.30-4.15 pm– Wild Youth

2.30-3pm – Columbia Mills

1.30-2pm – Sorcha Richardson

