Electric Picnic stage times announced

Electric Picnic stage times announced27 August 2018
The set times for the main, Body & Soul, Other Voices and Rankin’s Wood stages have been released.
Electric Picnic is just around the corner with 50,000 people set to make the journey to Stradbally this weekend.
The line-up this year includes Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D, Picture This and the Prodigy.
According to the Irish Times, the line-up is as follows:
Friday
10.40pm-midnight – Kendrick Lamar
9-10pm – Walking on Cars
7.30-8.30pm – Chvrches
6-7pm – Ash
5-5.30pm – Brand New Friend
Saturday
12.15-1.30am – Massive Attack
10.30-11.30pm – NERD
8.45-9.45pm – Dua Lipa
7-8pm – Gavin James
5.15-6.15pm – Mavis Staples
3.30-4.30pm – Gomez
1.45-2.45pm– Hudson Taylor
Sunday
10.30pm-midnight – The Prodigy
8.45-9.45pm – Picture This
7-8pm – George Ezra
5.30-6.30pm – Nile Rodgers & Chic
4.15-5pm – Garbage
2.30-3.30pm – Inner Circle
1-2pm – Dublin Gospel Choir
BODY & SOUL
Friday
2.45-3.45am – Bon Voyage
1.15-2.15am – Bitch Falcon
11.45-12.45pm – Super Extra Bonus Party
10.15-11.15pm – Bad Bones
8.45-9.45pm – The Brummies
7.15-8.15pm – Roe
6-6.45pm – Paddy Hanna
5-5.30pm – Hvmmingbyrd
Saturday
2.30-3.30am – Youngr
midnight-1am – Ryan Vail
10.45-11.30pm – Gundelach
9.15-10pm – Halo Maud
8-8.45pm – The Modern Strangers
6.45-7.30pm – Laoise
5.30-6.15pm – Pillow Queens
4.15-5pm – Lilla Vargen
3-3.45pm – O Emperor
1.45-2.30pm – Slow Place Like Home
12.45-1.15pm – Tracy Bruen
12.15-12.45pm – The Blue Notes
Sunday
2.55-3.45am – Daithí
1.15-2.15am – RSAG
midnight-12.45am – Hak Baker
10.45-11.30pm – Soulé
9.30-10.15pm – Ruby Empress
8.15-9pm – Fontaines DC
7-7.45pm – David Keenan
5.45-6.30pm – James Canty
4.30-5.15pm – Barq
3.15-4pm – Oscar Jerome
2-2.45pm – Sleep Thieves
1-1.30pm – Orchic Collective
OTHER VOICES
Friday
10.30-11.10pm – David Kitt
9.30-10pm – Special guest
8.20-9pm – Seamus Fogarty
7.10-7.50pm – David Keenan
6.10-6.40pm – Dowry
5.10-5.40pm – The Murder Capital
4-4.40pm – Booka Brass
Saturday
11.50pm-12.40am – Kojaque
10.30-11.20pm – Jafaris
9.30-10pm – TBC
8.30-9pm – Special guest
7-7.40pm – whenyoung
5.50-6.30pm – Stella Donnelly
4.40-5.20pm – Soak
3.30-4.10pm – Halo Maud
2.30-3pm – Special guest
1.30-2pm – Inhaler
Sunday
9.45-10.25pm – Kormac + ICO
8.20-9pm – Columbia Mills
7.20-7.50pm – TBC
6.20-6.50pm – Gwenno
5.10-5.50pm – Lost Brothers
4-4.40pm – Ye Vagabonds
RANKIN’S WOOD
Friday
8.30-9.45pm – 2FM Live: The Story of Hip Hop Part 3
Saturday
11pm-12.30am – Nina Kraviz
9.30-10.30pm – King Krule
8-9pm – Mount Kimbie
6.30-7.30pm – Tom Misch
5.15-6pm – Dermot Kennedy
4.00-4.45pm – Maggie Rogers
2.45 – 3.30pm – Mik Pyro
1.30-2pm – Laoise
Sunday
10.30pm-midnight – DJ Koze
9-10pm – Death Grips
7.30-8.30pm – The Blaze
6-7pm – Denis Sulta
4.45-5.30pm – Stefflon Don
3.30-4.15 pm– Wild Youth
2.30-3pm – Columbia Mills
1.30-2pm – Sorcha Richardson