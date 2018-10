Fleetwood Mac are coming to Ireland

22 October 2018

Fleetwood Mac are coming to Ireland.

The legendary band will play RDS Arena in Dublin on the 13th of June next year.

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie will be joined by newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.

