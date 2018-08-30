With Electric Picnic just around the corner, those lucky enough to get their hands on some tickets can’t contain their excitement for the festivities ahead.

However, some people are deciding not to give into the hype surrounding the Stradbally festival and instead are going somewhere far cooler.

Foil, Arms and Hog capture perfectly in their latest video what happens when your friend thinks they’re too good for EP.

With access only by horse-drawn cart and nothing but yodeling all night long, this festival is the definition of exclusive.

With tickets going for 480 euro a piece, this festival is definitely like one you’ll never have been to before.

