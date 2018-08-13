Hozier has just announced three intimate charity gigs in Dublin

Hozier has just announced that he will play three intimate charity gigs in Dublin this year and fans are freaking out.

The singer has been somewhat off the radar since he released Cherry Wine in 2016, so you can imagine their excitement.

The special run of intimate live rehearsal shows will take place September 3, 5 and 7 at The Academy, Dublin.

All proceeds from the shows will go to three charities close to Hozier’s heart: Safe Ireland, One In Four and the Peter McVerry Trust.

I’m delighted to announce three very special live rehearsal shows in @academydublin with all proceeds going to @SafeIreland, @oneinfourirish & @PMVtrust. I’m also very happy to perform a special show for @WarChildUK at @KOKOLondon. For full details visit https://t.co/IdE4mSlIEh pic.twitter.com/k8ONq9Ocid — Hozier (@Hozier) August 13, 2018

Tickets costing €30, limited to two per person, will be available from 9am Friday, August 17 at www.Hozier.com.

Following these Dublin shows, the platinum-selling, award-winning artiste will then play London’s Koko on Tuesday, September 11 in aid of War Child.

Hozier will announce further Ireland, UK & European dates on September 17.

New music is also set to follow very soon.

