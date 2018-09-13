The powerful music video for Hozier’s Nina Cried Power was released yesterday and the message is just as strong as you’d expect from the Bray native.

The “protest song” highlights the work of Irish activists and is dedicated to the progress being made by those who “put their work and lives often on the line for Civil Rights.”

“Ireland has undergone a socio-cultural sea change, the results of which will benefit generations to come. We are witness to a new Ireland waking to the consciousness of itself; a kinder, more inclusive nation. This video is an attempt to acknowledge just a handful of those who have fought for this new Ireland, and whose work continues to inspire me.”

The video for the song, named after US civil rights activist Nina Simone, features Sinead Burke, Colm O’Gorman and Panti Bliss.

Before the release, Hozier posted a message to his Facebook page told his fans that it’s about “crediting the spirit and bravery of people whose voices have made impact on our world…”

“The video is a collection of Irish activists all with very amazing legacy’s and features them listening to the song for the first time.”

Share it:













Don't Miss