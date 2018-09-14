The Junior Education Minister is defending how special needs children are treated by the school bus system.

John Halligan says Ireland’s school transport system is one the best in Europe with 12,000 children being accommodated.

One mother was forced to go on the national airwaves this week before her son, who has special needs, got a place.

Minister Halligan says sourcing a place can take time, “one of the difficulties is that… there’s a complexity of dealing with special needs. Most of the time, it requires a taxi, it also requires a carer or two carers to bring that child to school. Even on the bus, it requires a carer.”

