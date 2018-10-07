Kylie Minogue has cancelled her Dublin gig six hours before she was due to take to the stage of the 3Arena.

The Aussie singer has been hit with a vocal strain due to a throat infection and took to Twitter to break the news to concertgoers.

She has also been forced to cancel her Belfast show which was due to take place tomorrow.

“I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows” she began in a statement.

She went on to say that the shows will be rescheduled and the Guinness will be ‘on me!’.

“I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!) We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow”

Lovers 💚 I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain. 1/2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 7, 2018

I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!)

We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow.

I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding. 2/2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 7, 2018

Rescheduled dates to be advised.

Aiken Promotions apologise for any inconvenience and ask ticket holders to please hold onto their tickets while they work to reschedule the dates.

