Legendary act to play Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2019

21 September 2018

Stop everything – music legend, Rod Stewart has announced he’s going to play a gig at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses (coming out September 28), Rod Stewart will hit the road in 2019 and is stopping off in the real capital of Ireland.

This will be Rod’s first return to Ireland in three years following the success of two sold-out tours in 2016 – The Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour, From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits.

Rod’s 2019 show promises to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style, putting on a performance that fans will never forget.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, September 25 and can be accessed by pre-ordering Rod’s new album, Blood Red Roses, from Rod Stewart Official Store.

Tickets for Rod live in Cork on May 25, 2019 go on sale Thursday, September 27 at 9.00am from Ticketmaster.

Share it:













Don't Miss