Thousands of people are expected to descend on County Carlow this weekend for SummerFest Carlow.

The country music festival will see the likes of Derek Ryan, Cliona Hagan and Nathan Carter take to the stage throughout the weekend.

It’s being held in Oak Park on the 21st and 22nd of July.

You can find out more information here

Nathan Carter spoke to Dean from Beat News ahead of his performance this weekend.

