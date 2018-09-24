Metallica will play Slane Castle on June 8th next year, it has been confirmed.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the castle this morning.

The band will be the second hard rock act in a row to play the venue following the sold-out performance by Guns N’Roses last year.

They will be supported by Ghost and Bokassa.

Metallica were unable to bring the first indoor leg of their WorldWired tour to Ireland because of the size of their stage show.

It will be the band’s first concert in Ireland since they played two shows at Belfast in 2010.

